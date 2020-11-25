Imo State has assured commuters of hitch-free vehicular movement during the Yuletide.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Traffic Management, Saviour Okiro, who addressed reporters yesterday, urged motorists to eschew indiscipline and stubbornness as arrangements were in place for a well-managed traffic situation.

According to him, the government is synergising with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the police to ensure free flow of traffic during the period. He appealed to commuters to respect fellow road users and cooperate with security agencies.

Okiro said: “We expect to have a well-managed traffic situation this yuletide. This is why we have continued to sensitise the motoring public and other road users…”

“We have also synergised with the FRSC and police so that together, we will achieve best results.”

He also appealed to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to sensitise its members on the effective use of bus stops.

This, he said, would facilitate ease of movement during the yuletide and improve the state’s good image.