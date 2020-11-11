Also within the period, 616 confirmed cases were recorded, while 580 infected persons recovered from the pandemic.

State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Sebastian Okwu, who disclosed this in Owerri, during a media sensitisation meeting on COVID-19 Risk Communication and Community Education, urged journalists to increase the tempo of educating and enlightening the people of the state about the global plague.

Okwu said the WHO was worried about the second phase of the pandemic in some countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), urging Nigerians to change their attitude and perception about the existence of the scourge.

He stressed that the virus, which he said was real, required all Nigerians to improve their compliance with health and safety measures.