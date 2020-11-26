World News

In Italy’s South, War Zone Doctors Are Called to the Coronavirus Rescue

By
0
in-italy’s-south,-war-zone-doctors-are-called-to-the-coronavirus-rescue
Views: Visits 5

ROME—Italy’s troubled south, which was largely spared earlier on in the pandemic, is now struggling to cope—so much so that the government is turning for help to a medical charity used to working in war zones.

The Milan-based nongovernmental organization Emergency is best known for assisting war victims in countries such as Afghanistan, or Ebola patients in Sierra Leone. It has now agreed to help confront the crisis in Italy’s poorest region of Calabria, where the dysfunctional health care system is ill-equipped to deal with…

Mass evacuations hailed for casualty-free India cyclone

Previous article

Turkish court issues life sentences in trial of 2016 coup leaders

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News