By Tatalo Alamu

Leaders, there has not been an American Presidential election like this last one in living memory. First, the gargantuan turn out. It was as if the whole of America emptied itself to the polling booths like some huge electoral armies in contention. Second was the raw passion, the high-pitched drama and the nail-biting ebb and flow of presidential fortunes. Even by American standards of presidential melodrama, this was quite a new high.

For four nail-biting nights and days, the rest of the world has held its breath as a titanic battle for the soul of America raged. As we signed off on this piece on Saturday afternoon, there was still no official winner in sight. But Donald Trump’s political obituary has been called. Dismissed as an obese turtle in its death throes floundering and flipping on its back in the hot sand, no American president has ever attracted this kind of hostility and revulsion from fellow citizens.

Yet the first surprise was that there was nothing overly exciting or even inspiring about the two American protagonists. One was the incumbent. But he was so severely flawed, so ethically damaged and so morally repulsive that you begin to wonder whether the Trump presidency was not some monstrous joke gone awry.

But his opponent was not a knight in shining armour either. Although less freighted with moral encumbrances than the incumbent, less perceived as lacking in honour and integrity, Joe Biden at seventy seven is not exactly a sprightly rooster to warm the heart.

The Scranton, Philadelphia born politician is brittle, frequently inattentive and mnemonically challenged. Both Trump and Biden are products of a system of manufactured consensus which deliberately encourages and rewards plodders who stabilize and secure the system rather than the disruptive razzle dazzle of political genius.

Yet however personally flawed and politically unappealing these two men are, the fate of the richest and most powerful nation on earth -and the world itself by extension- depended for the better part of this past week on their fluctuating fortunes. For a moment it felt like watching two Roman gladiators duel unto death with unremitting mutual hostility.

The echoes of the ancient Roman Empire are not entirely happenstance. Although not founded with an empire mind-set, America has been an empire in denial for almost two hundred years during which it acquired human holdings and colonies as far flung as The Philippines and Puerto Rico.

Founded by intellectual visionaries and starry-eyed idealists, America is a triumph of hope and daydreaming over practical but inconvenient reality; an act of human will enacted over and against the perversity of human nature. Something was bound to give eventually. What we have been witnessing since the beginning of this epic year is perhaps the unravelling of that daydreaming.

The American founding fathers were quite an interesting bunch. Extraordinarily gifted and intellectually endowed, they hunted with the hounds while running with the hare. The truth they held to be self- evident that all human beings are created equal was not self-evident in their own best practice. Jefferson and many of his colleagues were energetic and enthusiastic slave-owners.

Consequently, there was nothing in their worldview that would have made them to conceive of the Black slaves, the conquered Hispanics and the almost vaporized native Indians as human-beings. As far as they were concerned, these were sub-human species and evolutionarily stranded genetic cousins of some hominid precursors of humanity who should be grateful for being spared a more horrific fate.

The American civil war brought freedom and manumission to former slaves. As hordes of Black people swarmed northwards and towards the rapidly opening western frontier looking for a place to stand in the sun, it was clear that something will have to be done about this huge and heaving Black mass. If their forefathers and Black American ancestors accepted their degraded and dehumanized existence with some gratitude, their offspring were not likely to.

The periodic uprisings of former slaves and their savage suppression, the rebellions in the anachronistic South of the nation, Jim Crow, the regular lynching and the long-drawn Civil Rights protests which culminated in substantial concessions to the African Americans were all an indication that the American ant had taken more luggage than its weight could carry.

The unfortunate reality of American society and the predatory nature of its freewheeling capitalism is such that rather the list of the excluded to shrink and contract with rising wealth and prosperity, it actually expanded to take on board the dirt poor white Americans and the economic no-hopers who might have been tempted to believe that at least racially speaking America ought to belong to them.

This turbulent combo of racially and ethnically differentiated American underclass acting in contradictory and mutually unintelligible concert often accentuates the animus and divisions in an already bitterly polarized and badly divided society. Surely, if the issue is reduced to mere economic deprivation, that ought to be a unifying factor. But it is also a collision of racial, religious and sexual altars which makes a pan-American revolution impossible and national redemption unattainable.

This contradiction is at the heart of western liberal democracy and it dates far back to Athenian and Roman democracy itself which was powered by a slave-holding economy. For if democracy is truly the government of the people by the people and for the people, then it is obvious that poor people do not register as “people” at all.

In Great Britain before adult suffragette, those without landed property were not considered as stakeholders and therefore could not vote or be voted for. But as the people inch their way towards the banquet hall in great emancipatory strides, it is obvious that the great unwashed will have to be let in or they will smash their way to the table of self-engorgement.

Aware of the fundamental contradiction of untrammelled democracy, the American oligarchy had always hedged their bet. There is the business of an electoral college which negates the very idea of democracy as one man one vote.

This is a kind of demographic culling peculiar to America; something akin to electoral eugenics. In case the rowdy masses have still not got the point, a patrician and authoritarian senate acts as a countervailing force against the plebs and their raw emoting. Democracy is too serious a business to be left to the people.

Eventually, it is this great revolt of the masses in its contradictory momentum and unsettling dynamics that has descended on America and which has helped to expose its version of liberal democracy for the stunning charade it is. This forcible intervention of the great mass of American people acting for itself and its outcome is what the American oligarchy fears most. For it takes the game and gaming away from their hands.

The apocalyptic meltdown has now arrived and it has been long in coming. The needless pestilential deaths and the almost biblical ravages of Covid-19, Donald Trump’s detached cruelty and casually sadistic dismissal of same as well as the resurgence of underclass agitations following the slow-motion execution of Floyd George in Minnesota have acted as great social catalysts.

The more the presidential duel became stalemated, the more it exposed the great hoax behind American democracy. The old masters and fixers of American Republic would have been wondering whatever happened to their tested talisman. This was not how the political magic known as America Wonder is supposed to proceed to the raucous applause of deluded masses.

But now that the genie is out of the bottle, it is virtually impossible to put back. America needs to go back to the drawing board in order to fix its broken system. No human society is perfect. Luckily for America, there is still some architecture in the ruins. But it will require some honest soul-searching and studied statesmanship.

Good old Joe Biden will not be the answer and neither is he the solution. As for Donald Trump, he is not the problem either but a symptom of a more fundamental political affliction. Many have wondered how many Americans, now over seventy million of them all, could have the courage and equanimity to still vote for such a misbegotten human fiasco.

They were not voting for Donald Trump. They were voting to express their neuroses, their fears and their frantic insecurities. To these teeming masses of afflicted Americans, Donald Trump represents an avenging avatar that has come to reclaim America for its rightful owners away from the rampaging hordes of Blacks and other coloured perils.

This is the result of a fundamental collapse of civic education about what it means to be a true American. In rooting for Donald Trump and nailing their mast behind his peculiar and noxious brand of politics, the American far right has produced its own nemesis, a right wing fascist despot who does not even believe in the fundamental tenets of democracy.

In functioning democracies, the outcome of a particular election is not as important as fidelity to the process. For democracy is not a destination but a journey to institutional integrity. In America this past week, Donald Trump attempted to destroy both the outcome of an election as well as its institutional integrity.

It is the kind of zero-sum political games which reminds one of Third World Banana Republics rather than God’s own country. By the time the smoke cleared from the rancour and nasty stonewalling, the notion of American Exceptionalism had taken a shellacking from which it is unlikely to recover very soon.

Unable to believe what they are witnessing, Third World pundits, in an open spree of what is known as schadenfreude, had taken to comparing America to the worst example of Africa’s democratic despotism. One even said that Zimbabwe was seriously considering revoking Donald Trump’s visa for perpetrating electoral irregularities. For denizens of what Donald Trump infamously dismissed as “shitholes”, it was a sweet revenge.

But let this jokey irreverence not obscure the fundamental lessons of this engrossing American spectacle. First, there is no perfect human society anywhere in the world. A society is only as good as the human institutions it has put in place to safeguard a steady regression into a state of nature. Without these institutions we are no better than our animal cousins.

Second, there is as yet no perfect or ideal democratic society anywhere in the world, not even the much rhapsodized Athenian and Roman democracies which were based on slave labour. Democracy is more about the integrity of process rather than actual electoral outcome. Once the integrity of the process is abjured, the outcome is likely to be severely tainted.

Finally, democracy is not a beauty contest. There is enough institutional impedimenta based on class, corporate, caste, creed, racial and religious affiliations thrown across the path of contestants to make it impossible for the best candidates to emerge most of the time. These structural contingencies based on self-interest, rather than public interest, often compel voters to file behind what is thrown at them by the system. This is a timely reality check for starry-eyed idealists. Democracy is not about meritocracy.

As we welcome President Joe Biden, let us remind him that it is not a done deal. He is taking over a nation centrally split down the line. American needs some healing from the internal horrors it has inflicted on itself and some restitution for the crimes it has visited on other people and nations as a result of its misguided idealism and misbegotten messianism.

For the whole course of the electoral melee which held the world spellbound, Joe Biden exhibited remarkable restraint and statesmanlike rectitude. He will need these qualities to halt his country from fast unspooling. When all is said, the world still needs a strong and prosperous America to act as a powerful countervailing force.

One thing America has going for it is a ceaseless capacity for self-invention and self-renewal. This is the miracle that produced a Barack Obama at a point when America seemed to have lost the plot. For all their faults and human frailties, the founding fathers will be smiling in their graves. It is morning yet on creation day on the Potomac.