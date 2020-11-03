“Nothing was wrong with the road before. Even this one that they did to this place, it was because the community rioted and went to the police station, that’s why they did it to this place. They said they cannot do more than that because the government has not released the funds. Whether true or not, nobody knows. In fact, the project is not well done. They said money is the issue.”

“As it is now, it is not good to see. Cars usually manage to pass this place because of erosion. Two cars cannot pass at the same time and even one car has to have a good driver to pass. It does not look fine. If EFCC is the language they will understand, so be it o,” Mr Akanbi said.

“They started and stopped suddenly. We don’t know why they stopped. I can’t remember the month they started but it was this year. In fact, our road was very good before they said they want to tar it. Now that they have abandoned it, the rain has spoilt all they did, and the road has spoilt.”

“As a motorcycle rider, the erosion is affecting me. If you go down there, the erosion is affecting the house that is there. They caused problem by starting and later stopping,” said another resident who described himself of Baba Ibeji. He refused to give his real name for fear of being victimised.

The chairman of the landlords’ association, Babatunde Mustapha, said the contractor told him that work was stopped because adequate money was not allocated for the project.

“Engineer Tony” is the person in charge of the road construction. He said, “I called Engineer Tony and he said that there is no money left. They have endangered our lives here. The ground has broken and opened. When it first opened, we called some Hausa workers to help us fill it, but it still opened again.”

“There is no way to stop erosion until there is a proper channel for the water to pass. The water must find its way by force. You can see how it is. We usually pray that rain should quickly fall during the day and not in the night, so that we can know what to do in case bad things happen,” he concluded.

Only N35 million was released – agency

In response to a letter sent to OORBDA, a letter signed by the managing director, Olufemi Odumosu, said only N35 million of the N65 million budgeted for the construction of the road was released. That translates to just 53.8 per cent of the amount budgeted.

Favouritism in the allocation of solar streetlights

Also, in 2019, Sunday Adepoju nominated the provision of solar streetlights at the Federal Housing Estate, Eruwa. The project was budgeted at N13.5 million (N13,476,190) and supervised by OORBDA..