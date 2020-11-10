NEW DELHI—A closely watched election in one of India’s poorest states indicates the ruling party’s popularity is holding up despite its struggle to contain Covid-19, which has infected more than 8.5 million and hammered the economy.

The popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party looked like it may have been inoculated from the pandemic, as the ruling party candidates gained ground in Bihar’s state assembly election. With more than half of the votes counted Tuesday evening, BJP added more than 30% to its seat count compared with…