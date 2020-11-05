By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

A mother is in an Indiana hospital after she was accidentally shot by her two-year-old son, local authorities shared.

The unidentified woman, 40, was shot by her young son after he found a pistol inside their home on the 6000 block of US 36 in Hendricks County.

Officials with the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened around 9.20am, CBS 4 reports.

The unidentified woman, 40, was shot by her young son after he found a pistol inside their home on the 6000 block of US 36 in Hendricks County, Indiana

The authorities said that the boy’s five-year-old sibling was home at the time of the shooting and called for help.

Neither child was injured in the shooting and the mother is said to be in stable condition.

It is unknown where the gun was found exactly in the house and it is believed that it belonged to a family member inside the home, according to WISH.

It is unclear what the family member was doing when the shooting occurred.

The woman’s husband and another child were not at the home at the time of the shooting.

Both the Hendricks County detectives and Child Protective Services are investigating the shooting.