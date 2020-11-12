Precious Igbonwelundu

SEVENTEEN police operatives have been dismissed, 18 demoted and 29 issued major queries and warning in the last one year, the command said on Wednesday.

Of the 17 dismissed, seven were further prosecuted for offences ranging from murder, discreditable conducts, excessive use of force, corrupt practices and negligence.

It said 81 operatives were tried in-house within the period under review, reiterating the service’s drive to promote discipline and core policing values.

These were contained in a statement released on Wednesday night by spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to him, some of the 81 tried were awarded extra fatigue while 16 were discharged and acquitted for want of evidence.

He said those tried in various Orderly Room proceedings at different locations in the state comprised 45 Inspectors, 29 Sergeants and seven Corporals.

“Similarly, some senior officers of the command have been queried for various disciplinary offences and the queries are being processed at the Force Headquarters Abuja for necessary action and punishments.

“It is important to state that some of the affected personnel were attached to Lagos State Police Command while others were serving at various police formations within Lagos State. The trials were instituted based on series of complaints/allegations leveled against them,” said Adejobi.

He noted that punishments were awarded based on the magnitude of offences committed as stipulated by the Police Act and Regulations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has deemed it necessary to inform the general public on the steps being taken by the command to sanitise its work force in order to change the general perception that Lagos State Police Command and the entire police force condone indiscipline and crimes,” he said.