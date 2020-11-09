Breaking News

INEC national commissioner, Nahuche resigns

A national commissioner in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Nahuche has resigned his appointment from the commission.

Nahuche, who represented the North West Zone and heads the Estate, Works and Transport Committee, was reported to have resigned his appointment due to personal reasons.

National Commission and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye confirmed the development.

Okoye said President Muhammadu Buhari had accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.





