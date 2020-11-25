The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), will screen Mahmood Yakubu on Thursday following his appointment as Chairman of the Commission for a second and final term.

The Chairman of the committee, Kabiru Gaya, disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday after the panel submitted the report of the 2021 budget estimates of the commission to the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The Senate received President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter seeking Mr Yakubu’s confirmation on Tuesday. He had on October 27 announced his decision to reappoint the former INEC boss.

Mr Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in November 2015 succeeding Attahiru Jega, who supervised the 2015 general elections.

The president’s letter was forwarded to the committee on INEC for screening – one which Mr Gaya said will be carried out expeditiously.

“Precisely the re-nominated Chairman of the Commission , Professor Mahmood Yakubu is to face our committee by 2:00 pm for the required drilling, the outcome of which will determine the report to be submitted to the Senate on Tuesday,” he said.

While submitting the commission’s report on the 2021 budget proposals to the appropriation committee, the lawmaker informed the committee that N550 million was added to the proposals submitted to address the acute housing and office accommodation facing the commission.

When asked where the money will be sourced, the chairman of the appropriations committee said it would be taken from “the outstanding balance of monies appropriated for the commission in 2020”.