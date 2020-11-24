By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu’azu (retd.), has said the commission is prepared for the by-elections taking place in Bayelsa State and 10 other states on December 5.

Mu’azu spoke on Monday in Yenagoa, the state capital, after assessing the readiness of the state office and local government area offices for the by-elections in Bayelsa Central and Bayelsa West senatorial elections.

The INEC acting chairman, who is also a National Electoral Commissioner, was accompanied by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye; National Commissioner in charge of Bayelsa State, May Agbamuche-Mbu; Bayelsa State Resident Electoral Commissioner REC), Cyril Omorege, among other officials.

Mu’azu: “We are here to assess the readiness of the state office and the local government areas’ offices to see how prepared they are for the election.

“INEC is fully prepared for the by-elections; we are prepared nationwide. We have come to Bayelsa State; we will go to Imo and Lagos to see some of the preparations. There are 11 states altogether that we are going to conduct the by-elections and we are going to visit all the states involved before the time of the election.”

Agbamuche-Mbu said the commission would use Zpad for the by-elections.

The INEC national commissioner explained that with the Zpad, the results are scanned at the polling units and sent immediately to a portal.

She said anyone can go to the portal and see the results for the state.

