By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced its decision to engage critical stakeholders in the electoral space with a view to addressing all grey areas in respect of the outstanding bye-elections in 11 states.

The Commission had met with Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs on October 22 to deliberate on the 15 outstanding bye-elections in 11 States of the Federation earlier scheduled for 31st October 2020.

However, due to the security situation in the country at the time, INEC decided to suspend the bye-elections and meet in two weeks to review its decision.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said the Commission met on Thursday to further review the situation.

According to Okoye; “The Commission suffered extensive damage to and vandalization of its local government offices and facilities, including the areas where the bye-elections are scheduled to hold.

“It is important to consult all the critical stakeholders in the electoral process before deciding on a definite date for the conduct of the bye-elections.

“Consequently, the Commission will consult with political parties and civil society organisations on Tuesday 10th November 2020 and then with the media and Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Wednesday 11th November 2020. The Commission will thereafter meet again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, 12th November 2020 to decide on a date for the conduct of the bye-elections.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to continue to cooperate with the Commission in its efforts to conduct credible elections under a safe and conducive environment”, the commission pleaded.