By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The latest entrant to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Elijah Clifford Abbo on Thursday said he left the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because he has found justice, development and purposeful leadership in the ruling party.

He made this disclosure shortly after he was presented with the party flag by the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Abbo who on Wednesday announced his defection on the floor of the Senate was presented to the Chairman of the party’s caretaker committee by the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan at the brief ceremony said he dumped the PDP because of injustice in his former party.

“In the first place, reason why everybody should join politics is to serve the people. The essence of government is to shield the poor masses and ensure justice.

“My main mission of joining the APC is because I have seen justice, I have seen development and I have seen desire for the leadership at the highest peak to sacrifice their personal comfort just to make the poor people to feel good. So I am in the APC to deliver, I am into the APC to help the people.”

Abbo, who was accompanied by some chieftains of the PDP from Adamawa State who also defected to the ruling party, assured the leadership of his new party that he was ready to work for the success of APC in Adamawa State come 2023.

“I want to also commend some PDP members that moved with me from darkness to light. Adamawa has always been APC State. We are the one that made it to tilt to the other side, please forgive us. We are now born again. We knew what we did and we will undo what we did come 2023. We shall not disappoint you Sir,” Abbo assured the party leaders.

President Ahmed Lawan, who was full of praises for the new entrant said, “We want to commend out brother, Senator Abbo for taking the right decision at the right time. Nigerians need every hand on deck. This ship is going to reach the final destination by the grace of God.

“We will continue to be committed to making Nigeria better irrespective of the resources available to us. We had our good days in revenue, but those days were bad days in performance. Now it is reverse, our revenue are so low, in fact it has not been this bad and yet infrastructural development in Nigeria is unprecedented. With so little, the whole country is now infrastructure sites from the East to the west, from the North to the South.”

The Senate President then commends the Caretaker Committee for re-positioning the party as a true national political party.

“I want to commend you Mr. Chairman for sincerely steering the ship of our party since you were given that responsibility by the NEC of our party. I want to commend you and the committee for doing excellently well for reconciling most of our chapters and for bringing some of our people who had left the party for one grievance or another.”