ABUJA:

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has defended President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of the nation’s security challenges, saying unlike when the Peoples Democratic Party PDP held sway at the federal level, the president is not sleeping on the wheels.

APC made its position known in a statement issued Monday night and signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress (APC) will not be dragged into an exchange with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in its plot to gain selfish and insensitive political capital from issues of national security.

“As with the case of Saturday’s rescue of a kidnapped American citizen in Nigeria by U.S. special forces, combating terrorism and other emerging cross border crimes require international collaborations and assistance when necessary.

“We dont expect the PDP to understand this international best practice going by its evil penchant of diverting and sharing counter-insurgency funds to its political cronies and its criminal and negligent handling of the 2014 abduction of 276 Chibok schoolgirls while claiming a grand political conspiracy against it.

“Unlike previous PDP governments, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government is not ‘sleeping on the wheel’ on serious national concerns”.

