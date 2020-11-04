Boss Mustapha

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The federal government has charged traditional rulers in the country to remain vigilant in the face of emerging security challenges.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha gave the charge on Tuesday while delivering an address at an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria.

He said the National Council of Traditional Rulers was established to provide a veritable platform for interface between the government and the custodians of tradition and culture so as to sustain the paths to feeling the pulse of the citizens at the grass roots, channeling the thoughts and reasoning of government to the people and enriching the process of governance.

Mustapha said; “Your Royal Highnesses, our nation has been going through a lot of difficult challenges in recent times. While some predated this administration, others have emerged and all hands must be on deck to change the course. These challenges range from internal security issues to insurgency, economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic, drug and substance abuse by citizens of all demographics and gender and most recently the protests by Nigerian Youths which was unfortunately hijacked by other tendencies.

“The resultant looting, mayhem and even desecration of some traditional and royal institutions all point to the need for all leaders of this nation to come together for national reawakening and strengthening. I seize the opportunity of this meeting to express the sympathy of this administration for losses suffered by our royal fathers, businesses, institutions and individuals during the recent mayhem.

“This National Executive Committee meeting is coming at a time that the leadership role of our traditional leaders is very much needed to reset our national clock. I must at this point acknowledge your invaluable contributions to the successes recorded in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the elimination of polio, the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, religious intolerance, drug and substance abuse and the quest for peaceful co-existence.

“Your Royal Highnesses, while so much has been accomplished, much more will need to be done to secure our nation for the future and remain on the path to development. We must also remain vigilant. I therefore urge you to include as part of your agenda for this meeting, discussions on the various challenges facing our nation and in particular, generate ideas and solutions to the consequences and lessons from the recent protests by the Nigerian youths. As custodians of our culture and tradition, you are closest to the people at the grassroots and your recommendations, I am sure, will reflect the true desires and aspirations of majority of Nigerians from all geo-political zones”.