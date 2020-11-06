By Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

There is an uptick of violent crimes in Edo State.

There were two jailbreaks in Benin, the state capital, on October 19, leading to escape of 1,993 inmates and burning of seven police stations in Edo State, with arms and ammunition carted away by hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS peaceful protests.

Lodgers and staff of a well-fortified hotel near Government House and the headquarters of 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) in Benin were robbed at gunpoint, after being tied by the criminals, who collected their cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

The robbers operated for over one hour, drinking and eating, without any challenge.

The armed robbers, who arrived at 3am, tied the security man to a power generator before heading for the rooms and offices

Thirteen lodgers were throughly beaten by the robbers, who were armed with guns, machetes and axes, while the hotel manager was critically injured and being treated in hospital.

One of the lodgers said: “The six armed robbers had a field day on Wednesday after the public light went off. They spent over one hour, moving from one room to another.

“They forced the accountant to lead them to the rooms, where we were all robbed.

“Four of them had guns, while the others held a machete and an axe, which they used to cut the ear and head of the hotel manager.

“The robbers also went away with all the cooked food in the kitchen, carried all the alcoholic drinks in the deep freezers, leaving only water and soft drinks.”

The lodger said the attackers loaded beer and cooked “food into a guest’s unregistered Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), which they escaped with”.

The robbery was later reported at the nearby Aideyan Divisional Police Headquarters, but the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) was not forthcoming with information.

Spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor saidhe had not been briefed of the robbery, but he confirmed that policemen were back on the streets, as directed by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

On Tuesday, two armed robbers were lynched at Upper Sokponba, Benin, while a nursing mother was on Wednesday robbed of her Toyota saloon car on Murtala Mohammed Way, Sokponba in the state capital.