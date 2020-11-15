Nigeria Lauded For Non-kinetic Approach To Addressing Drivers Of Violent Extremism

Nigeria and the United States of America have called for more measures to counter radicalisation, recruitment of gullible individuals, and concerted global efforts to defeat ISIS. They said terrorists across the globe exploit some drivers, including economic imbalance and marginalisation, among other local grievances, to penetrate the local population for radicalisation and recruitment.

Nigeria was lauded for non-kinetic efforts in addressing drivers of violent extremism, which has led to a gradual return of normalcy in affected states, particularly in the Northeast. These were the outcomes of the virtual meeting of the Global Coalition, co-hosted by Nigeria and the U.S. to find lasting methods to defeat ISIS.

A statement signed by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), yesterday, in Abuja said the virtual meeting held on Tuesday had the Coordinators of the National Counter-terrorism of the two countries, and was also attended by delegates from the 82-member global coalition drawn from Africa, America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Others include the Africa Union (AU), European Union (EU) Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and G5 Sahel, which were also represented, among other international and regional organisations.

The statement added that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.), represented by the Coordinator of the Nigeria Counter-terrorism Centre, led the Nigerian delegation, Rear Admiral Yaminu E.M. Musa, who expressed Nigeria’s commitment to the global coalition against ISIS and other terrorist groups. The Coordinator noted that the challenges of global terrorism have negatively impacted virtually every facet of human endeavour, including economy, the polity, lives and livelihoods, as apparent in the Sahel, the Lake Chad Basin, and parts of North-eastern Nigeria. The statement partly read:

“The meeting noted that ISIS was undermining state authorities and peoples’ means of livelihood across the globe, particularly in Africa, where more affiliates were springing up… The meeting called for more measures to counter radicalisation, recruitment of gullible individuals, and concerted global efforts to defeat ISIS.” During the opening session, Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, who is also the Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, outlined the Coalition’s increased focus on defeating ISIS’s global branches and affiliates.