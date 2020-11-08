Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Gov Bello Matawalle

By Ifeanyichukwu Nwannah, Gusau

The Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has vowed that there is no going back on the order he has placed on the emirs, traditional institutions, LG chairmen in the state.

According to him, the security challenges in the state cannot be allowed to continue the way it is going, saying that powerful politicians in the state have confronted him to soft pedal on the issue.

” How can I soft pedal when my people are dying gradually due to the dastard acts of the notorious armed bandits and kidnappers ” he lamented.

“The issue of security in the state cannot be negotiated, no matter powerful the individual may be. And Iam ready to sacrifice my life for that cause. If my blood can bring peace and justice to the people of Zamfara state, I am perfectly okay”

The governor maintained that his administration can never fulfill its campaign promises due to the security challenges ravaging the state.

“It is on record that Zamfara state was the first state in Nigeria to implement the Shari’a tenets. Then why should I betray the implementation and allow evil practices to reign everywhere in the state” the Governor lamented.

According to a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by the governor’s media adviser, Comrade Zailani Bappa, the governor was unhappy about the inhumanity in the state.

Bappa noted that the governor had sworn to take drastic actions against anyone found violating the law, saying there are no sacred cows or untouchables.

He called on the people of the state to always remain calm, saying that the state is presently facing a trial period which he assured that would be overcomed during the present administration led by him.

” As I have promised, we are not here to make money but to salvage Zamfara state because everyone in the state knows very well that there was no democracy in the last administrations in the state”.

” As I am now, I cannot sincerely tell you clearly that banditry has gone in the state but enemies within are working very seriously to ensure that my efforts are being sabotaged ”

He however, assured that the attacks will be put to an end to give Zamfara state people the needed freedom they have been yearning for. Saying that his ambition for second tenure could not be possible if he could not settle the constant dastardly acts in the state.

