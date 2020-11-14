Osagie Otabor, Akure

Commercial motorcyclists known as okada on Friday defied Governor Akeredolu Oluwarotimi’s directive that they should close at 6 pm owing to growing insecurity in the state.

Akeredolu has restricted operation time of okada riders in the state to between 6 am and 6 pm and also bar private individuals from using tainted cars.

But many okada riders were sighted carrying passengers till after 9 pm on Friday night.

Some of them who refused to give their names said they carry more passengers at night than during the day.

They urged Governor Akeredolu to fish out the criminals instead of restricting their working hours.

Special Adviser to Governor Akeredolu on Special Duties, Dr. Doyin Odebowale, insisted that any okada rider caught violating the directive would be made to face the music.

Dr. Odebowale said motorcycles of defaulters would be impounded

According to him, “The government has been compelled to take the decision because of growing insecurity in the state especially in Akure, the capital city. In the last four days, robbery incidences have been linked to motorcycle riders. Whoever wants to test the will of the government will be detained.

“What is happening in the country now is unfortunate. We still have to appeal to security agencies to come and assist us. All of us invited this problem on ourselves. We say ENDSARS and it ended but they were killing people. Policemen were killed, roasted and eaten. Society has been so hypocritical.

“All of us have not risen to condemn the killing of policemen. Some people even spread fake news about killings in Lekki. Up till now, nobody has come out to say a member of his family has been killed or missing from Lekki.

“We just pretend as if suddenly we do not need the policemen. Several weapons are with criminals. About 100 AK 47 are with criminals. We are going to be proactive in Ondo because we cannot take over the functions of the police.

“We invited this situation on ourselves. We kept quiet as if those policemen killed are from heaven. What steps have been taken to take care of the families left behind by those slain policemen? People killed them on account of lies. It is almost one month and not one person has come out to say his family members died in Lekki. The ENDSARS protest was turned political. The morale of the policemen is very low. You see policemen running away. We unleashed criminals on the policemen.”