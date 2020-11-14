Akeredolu

• Bans Okada From 6pm To 6 am Daily

In its bid to curtail the spate of insecurity in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has banned the use of unauthorised tinted vehicles within the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Akure, yesterday, by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, the movements of motorcycles were restricted to some particular periods daily.

Akeredolu expressed concern over the spike in crime rate across the state, saying: “Security reports at the disposal of government are considered signs deserving of serious attention.

“Specifically, the last week witnessed an unimaginable upsurge in robbery, kidnapping and in some cases, murder. This is no doubt, condemnable.

“Government, therefore, urges all security agencies to come out and confront this abhorrent development. Every necessary support, in terms of both human and logistics aids, shall be provided to ensure the safety of residents within the state.

“As a government, one major responsibility is the provision of security, as well as protection of lives and property. In this regard, measures aimed at achieving such goals are the least government can enunciate.”

The governor directed, with immediate effect, that all commercial motorcycle operators, otherwise known as okada, are to, henceforth, operate within the hours of 6 am to 6 pm. In other words, none in this category shall operate beyond 6 pm daily. Anyone found flouting this directive would have his/her motorcycle impounded.

All vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses were hereby banned from plying the roads. Such a vehicle without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that security enhancement and the war against insecurity are everybody’s responsibility. While the government and the security agencies play their parts, it is expected that the citizens also support by way of collaborating with the relevant agencies of government.

“In this regard, residents of the state are urged to provide useful information about crime, criminal elements, and activities in their immediate environment. Let us collectively keep our state safe. Expose criminals,” the statement read.

