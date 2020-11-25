The House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to fence the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria as part of measures to tackle the rising case of insecurity, particularly kidnapping and banditry around the School. The lower chamber also urged the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu to establish a mobile police unit at the school.

Furthermore, the Reps urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish a battalion at the southern part of Katsina to tackle banditry in the area.

These resolutions stemmed from a motion of urgent public importance moved by Datti Garba on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Datti who is from Kaduna State informed the House about the spike in kidnapping activities in Kaduna State and its impact on ABU. He informed the House about the kidnapping of 9 students of the school on the 17th of November, 2020. He said that the kidnappers demanded N270million as ransom. He equally informed the House of the kidnapping of a lecturer at the School on the 23rd of November, 2020.

Datti said that the surge in kidnapping could be blamed on the lack of security unit at the school and proximity to Southern Katsina which according to the lawmaker is a hotspot for bandits.

“Even the University of Maiduguri which is in the middle of Boko Haram has not experienced this level of kidnapping. ABU is one of the most cosmopolitan universities in Nigeria due to its liberal admission policy,” he said.

The House, therefore, mandated the House Committee on Tertiary Institutions to ensure all relevant agencies comply with the resolutions.

Earlier this year, the Federal government began the construction of a 27.3 Kilometre perimeter fence around the University of Maiduguri at the cost of N64B, an amount Nigerians considered over-bloated, exorbitant and overtly outrageous. The aim of erecting the fence was to help stem the tide of insecurity around the University which is situated in Borno State, the epicenter of insurgency.