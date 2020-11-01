World News Inside One Brooklyn Restaurant’s Desperate Fight to Survive the Pandemic By Matthew Haag 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Half of New York City’s 24,000 restaurants could go out of business. Gertie is fighting to avoid becoming one of them. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments