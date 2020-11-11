A popular Instagram account is sharing people’s favorite celebrity encounters, from Nicole Kidman helping a child find her dog’s poop to Diddy allegedly paying for a stranger’s Vegas hotel room.

OverheardCelebs, a collaboration between Comments By Celebs and OverheardLA, sources its submissions via direct message before sorting through them and posting the ones that seem likely to be true.

There is no surefire way to know if someone is lying, but some people have included photos as proof while A-list stars like Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner have confirmed that the stories about them were true.

Fun: The OverheardCelebs Instagram account is sharing people’s celebrity encounters, including this one about Matthew McConaughey asking for ice in his beer to ‘hydrate’

Amazing: McConaughey, 51, confirmed the story in the comments

‘Going through so many per day, we’ve gotten a good sense as to what feels fabricated and what feels legitimate. We will also often ask the submitter to provide additional context or proof if something feels off,’ Julie Kramer from Comments By Celebs told BuzzFeed News.

More than 203,000 people follow the account, and it’s easy to see why. Not only does OverheardCelebs share people’s real-life experiences with the rich and famous, but many of the stories are heartwarming.

Emma Diamond from Comments By Celebs explained to the outlet that the stories are meant to make people feel good. They won’t be posting anything that is negative or calls out a celebrity for bad behavior.

One of the sweetest stories was about the late actor Chadwick Boseman inspiring a struggling runner while on his way to the Oscars in 2014. The Black Panther star died of cancer in August at age 43.

Unforgettable: Instagram user @melamberperry recalled how Nicole Kidman helped her find her dog’s poop in the early ’90s

Looking back: One of the sweetest stories was about the late actor Chadwick Boseman inspiring a struggling runner while on his way to the Oscars in 2014

‘I used to be a runner, but after a decade of colon problems — leading to having it removed in 2011 — I had to stop. My body couldn’t handle it. So, when I finally got healthy, it was a joy to get back to running,’ Instagram user @sbasilone wrote.

‘On one of my first runs back, I was struggling to get a rhythm, really huffing and puffing, when I see a big SUV and a guy in a tuxedo up the street. As I run closer to it, the guy in the tuxedo sees me and lifts his arms and starts cheering me on, shouting, “Looking good man! Get it!”

‘It was silly but it really gave me a boost,’ the person explained. ‘Then finally, when I got to the man, I realized — “Oh s**t, that’s the guy who played Jackie Robinson!”‘

Boseman continued to cheer him on and even gave him a high-five as he ran by.

Something to smile about: Anne Hathaway shared words of wisdom with a fan while taking a selfie at a campaign event

Trickster: Tom Hanks picked up an unattended cellphone and took a photo of himself to the delight of the phone’s owner

So nice: Paris Hilton was a sweetheart when she struck a pose with a fan in Barcelona

‘What a guy’: Harry Styles offered to watch someone’s dog while they picked up their takeout order

‘We both laughed and he did a little boxer move as I kept going. That little lift gave me such a boost,’ the person recalled. ‘Later that night at home, I watched Boseman at the Oscars and it finally dawned on me — that’s why he was in the tux.’

Someone else anonymously recounted how an embarrassing misunderstanding led to Diddy paying for their hotel room.

‘Diddy was in Vegas a few years ago at The Mansion MGM. My friends and I were in the elevator, when Diddy and several large security personnel walk in,’ the person explained. ‘The doors close, and Diddy says, “Hit the floor.” My friend falls to the floor as if it was a command.

‘Everyone is staring at her, and his security guard presses the button for his floor. Realizing he wasn’t talking to her, she gets up and Diddy is trying so hard not to laugh,’ the Instagram user noted.

Dad on duty: Channing Tatum was a charmer when he met another parent at the park

Sweet: Jennifer Garner got a blast from the past from a fan who has the same first name as her character in 13 Going on 30

Hard to forget: Garner took to the comments to say that she remembers meeting the fan

Helping out: Elizabeth Banks helped rescue a mother in need during a flight

Wise words: In the comments, Banks advised that people should always ‘help a mother out’

‘The door opens and they left the elevator. The next day when we checked out, Diddy had paid for our stay.’

Instagram user @woolf_sara revealed the wise words of wisdom Matthew McConaughey shared with her while she was working as a production assistant on his Stetson hat commercial.

‘While shooting, he asked me to go to his infamous silver bullet trailer and get him a beer with ice out of his fridge because “I like to hydrate while I dehydrate.” That was, to this day, the coolest thing any celebrity ever said to me,’ she shared.

McConaughey, 51, confirmed that had happened, writing in the comments: ‘True story.’

Hilarious: Miley Cyrus had cheeky advice for someone who saw her adjusting her clothes in the bathroom

‘Sounds about right’: Cyrus, 27, agreed it was something she would do

He was a Christina fan! Instagram user @ChadHugghin shared insight into Prince’s musical taste

Meanwhile, Instagram user @melamberperry was only a child when she crossed paths with Nicole Kidman, but she will never forget it.

‘It was 1994, and I was walking my dog through the park with my mom. We saw two beautiful women chatting, both with a strong accent that my 10-year-old brain couldn’t place,’ she recalled. ‘My mom yelled to me, “Shayna [our dog] pooped and I can’t find it!”

‘I went searching, when all of a sudden, one of the tall red-haired women joined me on the hunt. All I remember thinking, this is the most majestic human I have ever seen She located the dog feces, and waves goodbye, leaving me in awe of her fairy like presence.

She didn’t realize who it was until a week later when she saw that Kidman was visiting Tom Cruise while he was filming Interview with the Vampire in her neighborhood.

True story: The person even shared screenshots of the eBay listing

Can’t resist? Another person admitted to trying to sell Brie Larson’s used coffee cup on eBay

Incredible: Zach Braff took a young fan up to first class an introduced her to Rachel Bilson

Confirmed: Bilson joked about how happy she was that Braff ran into the tween on his way to the bathroom

Never hurts to ask! One person’s mom asked Rob Lowe if he needed help learning his line, and he took her up on her offer

‘So, it was then I realized that Nicole Kidman had in fact assisted me in finding my own dog’s s**t,’ she explained.

Another anonymous post detailed a run-in with Miley Cyrus in a bathroom at a party in West Hollywood.

‘She was fixing her skirt and lifted it up to fix her underwear, inevitably showing her butt,’ the person recalled. ‘She looked at me, laughed, and said, “What? It’s not like you haven’t seen this before.” It was everything.

Cyrus, 27, agreed it was something she would do, commenting: ‘Sounds about right.’

Say what? One man asked for a photo with Lady Gaga at the Grammys and didn’t realize until after that Celine Dion was the one who took it

Relatable: David Spade made the best of an embarrassing situation for a young teen

‘I’m fun’: Spade noted that this story ‘sounds familiar’ in the comments

Some people shared photos of themselves with the likes of Lady Gaga and Paris Hilton while opening up about their brushes with fame, while Jennifer Garner got a blast from the past from a fan who has the same first name as her character in 13 Going on 30.

‘I met Jennifer Garner backstage when she was on Broadway,’ Instagram user _jennab__ recalled. ‘I told her my name was Jenna, she smiled at me and said, “I’ve been a Jenna once, they’re so much fun.” She’s lovely, and she’s right.’

The memory struck a chord with Garner 48, who asked: ‘How can I be this old and still feel like I remember meeting this lovely person?! Ahhh to be Jenna Rink for a day…..she had good clothes.’

Meanwhile, @ChadHugghins shared insight into a music legend’s musical taste.

‘I helped Prince fix the CD player in his purple Maserati so that he could listen to a Christina Aguilera album,’ he noted.