The Nigeria Governors Forum has reacted to the killing of over 40 rice farmers in Garin Kwashebe in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State describing it as “wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible.”

The governors in a statement signed by its Chairman Kayode Fayemi said the attack brings back ugly memories of several dastardly attacks on soft targets in the state.

“The farmers were attacked while harvesting their produce totally oblivious of the danger that awaits them in nearby bushes. This method is consistent with the senseless bombings of busy markets, bus stations, schools, and abattoirs whenever the terrorists feel overpowered by the security operatives or feel their backs against the wall.

“Governors, under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), view this attack, like many before it, as obnoxious, wicked, unwarranted, and morally reprehensible,” the statement read in part.

The governors added that this sad narrative raises questions on the general security situation in the country and around the capability of the nation’s security architecture. It also raises questions on whether or not there are adequate arrangements to protect lives and property.

“Since insurgency engulfed the country more than a decade ago, each time it seems like the situation is coming under control, the enemy strikes again. This has happened consistently.”

Governors said they are concerned that the carnage is degenerating beyond explicable limits, yet again, and the catalogue of destruction is not only seeming to be endless and intractable but it has an adverse effect on everything in the state and the country at large.

The NGF, therefore, vowed to collectively review these issues at their next meeting to forge the way forward.