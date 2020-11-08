By Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday lamented the festering of internal party crisis before it assumed office has distracted public attention from what it described as the monumental strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The committee claimed the APC -led Government has delivered the three critical promises of fighting corruption, security, and revamping the economy from 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) misrule and mismanagement.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a statement in Abuja said the advent of the Caretaker Committee has brought a new life to the party.

The statement reads in part: “It is important to take cognizance of the fact that the prior internal party crisis which was unfortunately left to fester before the advent of the CECPC distracted public attention from appreciating the monumental strides that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government is making in delivering on APCs three critical electoral promises fighting corruption, security and revamping the economy from 16 years Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) misrule and mismanagement.”

The Committee maintained its commitment to achieving a sustainable, true, and lasting unity, peace, and reconciliation across party ranks and ahead of the planned national convention of the Party despite recent media distraction with reports of tenure extension.

READ ALSO: Ikpeazu abolishes controversial student pandemic fee as APC kicks

Nabena recalled: “The CECPC was constituted and inaugurated by the 8th resumed meeting of the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) in June with a core mandate to achieve peace-building, true reconciliation and to give a sense of belonging to every member of the Party.

“While a section of the media has been awash with reports of a tenure extension for the CECPC, the focus remains achieving and sustaining the APC caretaker committee peace and reconciliation core mandate.

“It is important that the APC conducts its planned national convention to produce the Party’s national leadership as a united house. Otherwise, the main aim of constituting the CECPC following the dissolution of the immediate-past National Working Committee (NWC) will be defeated.”

The committee urged all stakeholders in the party to continue to support the CECPC efforts to unite the party to make it formidable enough to consolidate its national governing status and landmark achievements.

It also said: “APC must not go into a National Convention, and indeed a general election in crisis. We should take it one step at a time and ensure that the ongoing national reconciliation process being undertaken by the CECPC is sustained, successful, and continue to yield results.”