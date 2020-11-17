File photo of an Airbus A-320 of the Lufthansa airline PHOTO: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

The Lufthansa, Air France/KLM have been given the approval by the Federal Government to resume operations into Nigeria.

This was announced by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Minister in the tweet also hinted at the possible reopening of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Enugu Airport before the end of the year.

He added that Qatar Airways has been granted approval to resume flights to Abuja.

“We are working with Ministry of Health, CACOVID & The PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM have been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience,” the Tweet read.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 had earlier in September restricted 10 airlines from operating in the country when international flight resumed.

At the time, Sirika said Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa holders are not allowed entry” in the airlines’ originating countries.