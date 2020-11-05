Agency Reporter

The International Human Rights Commission, based in Geneva, Switzerland, has approved the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Anozie, as its new president for Nigeria.

Anozie, a seasoned Human Rights Activists and a Political Strategist, was appointed as the new Envoy and President of the International Human Rights Commission in Nigeria Committee.

This is containing in a letter signed and addressed to Dr. Anozie by the African Envoy, and President of EVIDAP, Chief Clement Mbgechi, approved by the International Headquarters.

Mbgechi said that Anozie’s appointment was approved based on his many years of fighting for the rights of the common man and as a Progressive Political Activist.

He said that Anozie had held positions in Governments as Local Government Chairman, Special Adviser to the Governor, and once contested for the Federal House of Representatives under African Democratic Party in 2011.

He said that Anozie is also a full-time businessman, and a Chief Executive Officer of Standard Capital Nig Ltd, and Chief Operating Officer of Lalazco Construction Nig Ltd.

Mbgechi said that Anozie is an Old Boy of the famous Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, and graduated from Kingsway Christian College, Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.



He pointed out that Anozie had Written several books including `Which Way Nigeria’, `The Good luck Nigeria Needs’, and others.

(NAN)