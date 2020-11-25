The Nigeria chapter of Internet Society, a non-profit organization founded on December 11, 1992, to provide leadership in Internet-related standards, education, access and policy has elected new members into its executive to pilot the affairs of the organization for another three years.

In a keenly contested election for the Nigeria Chapter, Caleb Ogundele was elected President, while Olorundare Kunle was elected Vice President.

Other members elected into the EXCO include Adebunmi Akinbo, Secretary; Bukola Oronti, Treasurer; Chinwe Ogbujah, Program Secretary; Igba Priscilia, Financial Secretary and Ahmed ‘Bola Tijani as Public Relations Officer.

The outgoing President, Dewole Ajaoin, congratulated all the newly elected executive members. He also introduced the outgoing executives’ members.

He mentioned that several webinars were conducted during the last regime while participation in Chapterthon was taken seriously. He also noted that the first technical paper in the history of ISOC Nigeria (ISOCNG) Chapter ( titled: “Impact of COVID-19 Contagion on Digital Transformation and Economy”) was written by volunteers from the Protocol and Standards Working Group (under the chairmanship of Kunle Olorundare, SMIEEE – the newly elected Vice President) which was presented in an IEEE academic conference in 2020. He finally encouraged the new executive members to work as a team.

In his acceptance speech, the new president, Olumuyiwa accepted the responsibilities, and also did accept the responsibilities on behalf of all the newly elected executives.

He went further and recognised the elders for all their efforts that have rejuvenated the ISOCNG.

Meanwhile, the new Vice President whilst giving the closing remarks promised on behalf of the new executive committee members that they would work as a team to bring the expected value propositions to all members and stakeholders.

