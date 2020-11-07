Barrister Emeka Emekesiri, the spokesman and counsel of the Supreme Council of Elders of IPOB, which formed the customary government of IPOB, while speaks on Nnamdi Kanu’s incursion expressed his displeasure with him.

He said: “I don’t know how to describe Nnamdi Kanu but without apologies I have come to say that Nnamdi Kanu is the worst evil I have met on earth.

“Tell him I said this. I pray God to give me the ability to forgive that boy. He destroyed everything we built. He came from MASSOB and joined us in IPOB; I didn’t know who he was. It was just unfortunate.

“I created that name Indigenous People of Biafra and I wrote it in my Book, Biafra or Nigeria Presidency, What Do Igbos Want? and gave reason I called it IPOB.”

He stated that IPOB was meant to be a name for all remnants of Biafra.

“When we created IPOB, it was meant to be named for all remnants of Biafra. It’s not an organization such as the one Nnamdi Kanu went and registered as a limited liability company in UK.

“When he was ostracized from IPOB because of his useless behaviour, he went and used our name, IPOB, and registered it as a limited liability company. You know, because he is not a lawyer, he didn’t know what I was doing.

“In the first case, I filed, not as a legal entity because you cannot sue a legal entity as it is an amorphous body. With Billie Human Rights Initiative, the Elders of IPOB signed a legal instrument authorizing Bilie Human Rights Initiative to sue on behalf of the Indigenous people of Biafra.

Vanguard