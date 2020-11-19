TEHRAN—Iran is preparing for a wide-ranging lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, listing more than 300 cities and towns for strict new restrictions that will likely inflict more pain on its sanctions-battered economy.

The government imposed a lockdown on Tehran in October but for months had resisted sweeping curbs outside the capital, hoping to avoid deepening a financial crisis that has pummeled ordinary households and sparked massive protests. But infection rates have accelerated dramatically over the past month, leaving…