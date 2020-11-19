World News

Iran Resorts to Its Strictest Lockdown Yet to Stem Covid-19

By
0
iran-resorts-to-its-strictest-lockdown-yet-to-stem-covid-19
Views: Visits 14

TEHRAN—Iran is preparing for a wide-ranging lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, listing more than 300 cities and towns for strict new restrictions that will likely inflict more pain on its sanctions-battered economy.

The government imposed a lockdown on Tehran in October but for months had resisted sweeping curbs outside the capital, hoping to avoid deepening a financial crisis that has pummeled ordinary households and sparked massive protests. But infection rates have accelerated dramatically over the past month, leaving…

Nigerians criticise Lai Mohammed for attacking CNN’s Lekki shooting investigation

Previous article

U.K. Boosts Defense Spending, Aiming to Restore Global Power Post-Brexit

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News