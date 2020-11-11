World News

Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpile Is Over 10 Times Accord’s Cap—U.N. Agency

Iran is continuing to build up its stockpile of low-enriched uranium and now holds more than ten times the amount permitted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the United Nations Atomic Agency said in a report.

The report’s findings underscore the challenge the incoming Biden administration faces in persuading Iran to fully return to the 2015 nuclear deal: Besides the stockpile of low-enriched uranium, which when further refined can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon, Iran is also taking steps to potentially accelerate its production…

