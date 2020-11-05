A commercial bus was, in the early hours of yesterday, set ablaze by some angry youths after the driver had allegedly killed a motorcyclist in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The accident occurred at Idi-Ape area of the city.







According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver, who escaped being lynched, was accused of driving against traffic when he rammed into the motorcyclist and another oncoming vehicle. Immediately after the crash, the driver escaped from the scene, abandoning kegs of vegetable oil inside the vehicle.







Two other injured persons were rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where they are receiving medical attention.







Uche Chukwurah, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident to newsmen. Chukwurah said the accident involved a bus, a car, and a motorcycle.







She further stated that eight persons were involved in the accident, out of whom only the motorcyclist died. The sector commander said the accident might have been caused by brake failure, adding that this prompted angry youths in the area to set the bus ablaze.







It was gathered that the 14-seater bus, which was in motion, rammed into the motorcyclist, killing the motorcyclist instantly. An eyewitness told newsmen that the bus driver immediately took to his heels after the incident, which angered the youths, thus forcing them to set the bus ablaze.







The intervention of officials of the Oyo security outfit codenamed Operation Burst saved the incident from degenerating into another crisis. No police officer was sighted while the incident lasted for fear of an attack on the nearby Testing Ground Police Station.







Motorists abandoned the axis as road users had a harrowing experience navigating the route with the ensuing traffic congestion. For more than three hours, the whole Iwo-Road-Idi Ape axis was locked down in gridlock.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident. He, however, said he was yet to get details of the accident at press time.

