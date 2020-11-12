Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has advised Irish people intending to come home from abroad for Christmas not to book their flights at the moment.

Mr Varadkar said in the Dáil: “I know that’s difficult. I know that’s tough but Christmas is six weeks away and it’s too soon for people to be booking flights to come home.”

Ireland is half way through a six-week Level 5 lockdown, which is due to end on December 1st. The Government may then ask the public to limit their close contacts to family only over the Christmas period.

On Thursday the Tánaiste said he had been watching Reeling in the Years, the RTÉ television programme that showcases events and music of individual years in the past.

“In 1967 there was a foot and mouth outbreak in England and people were asked not to come and they didn’t and foot and mouth didn’t come to Ireland.

“I’m not saying it’s the same but certainly we’re not in the position at this point to advise people that it’s safe to come home for Christmas.

“I know that’s a tough message to hear but that is the case at the moment.”

He was responding during Leaders’ Question to Social Democrats joint leader Róisín Shortall.

She said that in the event of large numbers of people arriving in Ireland needing to take a test within five days of arrival, a significant number of those people were likely to test positive, and she asked if the Government was satisfied it had the capacity to deal with this. She also wanted to know the level of modelling that had been done.

Third wave

Mr Varadkar said some modelling had been done about the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 in January.

“I don’t know exactly to what extent international modelling feeds into that,” he said, adding that he would have to check that out.

But in relation to the European regulations, Ireland had signed up to with the EU traffic light system that did not require a double test.

“That’s at the discretion of individual member states to decide to us.”

He said Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) had advised that a double test would be better “and of course it would. Any laboratory test creates false negatives and if you have a test twice you’re less likely to have a false negative twice”.

It’s the “kind of Swiss cheese analogy that people use”.

Under the EU traffic light system anyone from a green designated country will not have to take a test. Those from an amber region should have a negative test before they get on the aeroplane.

“Where implications might arise is for people coming from a red zone,” and if they test positive. “That’s what we have to work on.”

Earlier, the Dáil was warned that there was “no certainty of capacity” at airports to meet the demand for Covid-19 tests as increased numbers are expected to arrive home for Christmas.

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton said the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) testing plan for Dublin and Cork airports, “estimates the volumes of about 150 tests per day and ramping that up to 300 per day in total towards the end of the year”.

Private sector

She added that “the DAA have also identified capacity in the private sector testing market of up to 12,000 PCR tests per day”.

But, she said, there is “no certainty of capacity to meet all possible requirements”.

The Minister told Sinn Féin transport spokesman Darren O’Rourke that tests would have to be carried out privately to prevent an impact on HSE resources.

At Dublin Airport the tests will be carried out by two private companies with drive-through and walk-through facilities, which she said would be “reasonably priced”.

During transport questions Mr O’Rourke said people would want to know the Government’s advice on foreign travel and on the testing regime at airports for Christmas, pointing out that last year there were 1.2 million passengers at Dublin airport, a “huge number”.

He said there was a very significant risk if very large numbers were coming back into the State and “it will have significant public health implications given the fact that our passenger locator form and our testing regime are not entirely adequate”.

Ms Naughton said there was a “level of personal responsibility whatever we do here at a national level with the health protocol”.

She said: “We don’t know where we’re going to be in relation to this virus. It’s moving in a really positive direction but you can be assured there is a high-level technical group at Government level who will be watching international travel, assessing this, working with the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) in relation to travel advice”.

Meanwhile, people planning on returning home to Ireland this Christmas will have to pay up to €200 for a private Covid-19 test if they want to reduce their quarantine period.

Gold standard

The Cabinet has agreed that arrivals from EU “red” countries from midnight on November 29th will not have to restrict their movements for the full 14 days if they produce a negative PCR test at least five days after their arrival.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is considered the gold standard in testing for Covid-19.

Covid testing is only free for people who fear they may have the illness but not for those who are travelling to and from other countries or want to shorten their period of movement restriction.

Separately, meetings of the two largest Government parties have heard that families should be given clarity over Covid-19 restrictions ahead of Christmas, while the risk of ongoing economic and social damage from lockdowns needs to be guarded against.

As part of a wide-ranging discussion of Covid-19 strategy at the Fianna Fail parliamentary party, contributions were heard on the need for clarity over what restrictions would be in place over Christmas, sources said.

Cormac Devlin, the Dun-Laoghaire Rathdown TD, said that subject to public health advice, Level 2 “with tweaks” should be introduced, allowing people to travel home for Christmas, as well as indoor hospitality and religious services to be accommodated.