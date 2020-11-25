By Robert Egbe

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku is seeking Federal Government’s and humanitarian agencies’ help to rebuild structures and replace items damaged or stolen by hoodlums, who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Ishaku made the appeal on Tuesday in Jalingo after an assessment tour of the warehouses looted and structures vandalised by the hoodlums.

The governor was away from the state when the looting and vandalisation in Jalingo occurred.

More than 10 warehouses where items either procured by the state government or donated to it as palliatives were invaded and looted. One of the structures most affected by the violence was the Hope Afresh building on Kona Road.

Hope Afresh Foundation is a welfare programme of Ishaku’s wife, Anna Ishaku, meant to equip women and youths in self-reliance skills.

Equipment and items for skills acquisition training procured and installed by the Foundation were stolen.

Air conditioners, computers, sewing machines, generators, doors and windows were carted away.

Other places vandalised were the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp, DDI Gardens, a new housing estate being constructed by the Ishaku administration, Taraba State Broadcasting Station, the Ministry of Agriculture warehouse, among others.