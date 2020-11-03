• Shehu Sani asks Muslims not to retaliate



• Nsukka council promises rebuilding of destroyed mosques

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) have denounced alleged attacks on Muslims in South-East and South-South regions of the country.

It urged the law enforcement agencies and government officials to protect the Muslim communities and work closer with the Islamic groups in the regions to end the siege.

Director, MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who urged a halt to the burning of mosques in the regions, said: “Two mosques were set ablaze by the Igbo in Enugu on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The Islamic School, Afikpo, Ebonyi State, has also received threats of impending invasion. It will be recalled that 11 Muslims were killed during the #EndSARS protests in Port Harcourt and Orlu while the Orlu Central Mosque was completely destroyed barely two weeks ago. Markets belonging to Muslims in the region were also attacked and property worth millions of naira were destroyed, including trailers with the goods.

“They attacked two mosques in Nsukka on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The fracas reportedly started after a Muslim lady got into an argument with a Keke Napep driver over transport fare. It is becoming glaring that there is a conspiracy to wipe out Muslims in Igboland.”

In the same vein, the Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has condemned the criminal behaviour and actions committed by individuals who burned down two mosques in Nsukka after fracas over transport fare.

Executive Chairman, MPAC, Disu Kamor, said: “MPAC offers its prayers and supports to the Muslim community in Nsukka and we stand in solidarity with the Muslim communities in the South-East and South-South parts of Nigeria that continue to suffer vicious attacks to their persons and property.”



ALSO, the senator that represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has urged Muslims across the country not to retaliate or take vengeance on attacks of their counterparts in Enugu State, which led to burning of two mosques.

The senator, who condemned the attacks, said the incidents represent a serious threat to peace and stability of the country and a grand attempt to incinerate the country.

The lawmaker said intolerance and extremism should have no place in the country, adding: “I appeal to the Muslim community in the country not to play into the hands of anarchists and never to retaliate or take vengeance.”

MEANWHILE, Chairman, Nsukka Local Council of Enugu State, Mr. Cosmas Ugwueze, yesterday, said that the government would rebuild mosques attacked during Saturday’s protest.

He said that nothing would hinder the peaceful co-existence between the Moslem community and people of Nsukka. Ugwueze gave this assurance when he led some council officials on assessment tour of two mosques at Nsukka Barracks attacked by tricycle (Keke) operators during a protest in Nsukka town.

