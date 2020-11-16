An Islamic scholar and security expert, Malam Lawal Gusau, has reported a group, Feminist Coalition, to the Department of State Services for the role the coalition played in the #EndSARS protests. Gusau also lodged a complaint against a member of the coalition, Fikhirriya Hashim, who is based in the United Kingdom.

The letter titled, ‘Complaint of Instigation of Public Disturbances, Instigation of Nigerians Against a Government Institution (Nigeria Police Force) and Subversion of Nigerian Democracy Against one Fikhirriya Hashim and Her Organisation, Feminist Coalition’ is dated October 26, 2020.

The petitioner also wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, the British High Commission, the African Union, the United Nations and the United States Government.

According to Punch, Gusau alleged that the Feminist Coalition helped finance the #EndSARS protests, which later turned violent and led to the killings and destruction of properties.While Gusau stated that it is legitimate to criticise the government, he however said it is wrong to do so in a malignant manner as this could affect public peace.

The petition read in part, “Fikhirriya, a Nigerian residing in the United Kingdom, has been the brains behind the crisis and she did confess in her social media postings as well as interview with the BBC Hausa Service. So, we hold Fikhirriya, her NGO and all those related with the protests responsible for lives that were lost as well as all the properties destroyed by the protesters across the nation.

“In view of the above, we wish to request you to use your good offices and God-given position to commence full-scale investigation, arrest and prosecution of Fikhirriya and her co-travellers. We have attached all documented facts that will not only prove our evidence but will give you more insight into Fikhirriya’s excesses and disrespect to the people and government of Nigeria.”

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of persons involved in the #EndSARS protests after accusing them of having possible links to terrorist activities, an allegation the protesters have denied.

The police had also arrested some persons involved in the protest including Eromosele Adene, who was arrested in Ikeja, Lagos, last week and transferred to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Amnesty International, some rights groups as well as some individuals have, however, criticised the Federal Government’s handling of the situation.

