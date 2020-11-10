World News

Israel Prepares for New Era of U.S. Relations With Biden

TEL AVIV—For four years, Israel reaped the benefits of close ties between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump, as the U.S. pursued a Middle East strategy largely aligned with Israeli interests, from a tougher stance on Iran to U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

Now, Mr. Netanyahu faces a Biden administration that is expected to shift America’s approach on key geopolitical issues, including a possible return to some form of Iran nuclear agreement and more support from Washington for Palestinians.

