The Israeli military on Tuesday uncovered several explosive devices in the lower Golan Heights near Israel’s border with Syria, the army said.

“We hold the Syrian government responsible for any act of aggression against Israel,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

The devices were uncovered following an intelligence operation monitoring nefarious activity in Syrian territory.

The explosives were placed in an Israeli enclave that housed a humanitarian field hospital to treat civilians injured by the Syrian civil war. The hospital was closed in 2018, although Syrians continued to receive treatment in other Israeli hospitals following the closure.

In August, the army thwarted a similar attempt to plant explosives in the same location. Four militants were shot and killed as they were placing explosives near the border in an area with poor visibility and relatively easy access to the Israeli side of the enclave.

Though the explosives uncovered on Tuesday could not be linked to any specific organization, Hezbollah operatives have been building their infrastructure in the area in the past two years, positioning themselves for potential attacks against Israel.

