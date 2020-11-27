Daria Nicolodi, Italian actress and mother of leading`me too’ activist Asia Argento, has died at the age of 70, her family said on Thursday.

“Rest in peace beloved mummy,’’ Argento wrote on Instagram, without giving a cause of death.

“Without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference,” she said.

Renowned horror movie Director Dario Argento, Nicolodi’s ex-partner and father of Asia, announced the death separately to the ANSA news agency.

Nicolodi starred in Argento’s classic 1975 movie Profondo Rosso (Deep Red) and appeared in or co-wrote several of his other works, including `Suspiria’ and `Phenomena.’

The couple’s daughter Asia also got into acting and directing.

In 2017, she was one of the first actresses to denounce Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, starting the so-called #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

