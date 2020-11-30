On Monday, 30 November, Italy’s antitrust regulator AGCM, announced that it would fine Apple 10 million euros (12 million dollars) for misleading claims about its iPhone products having waterproof qualities.

AGCM took issues with the advertisement the technology company made in which iPhone models were presented as water-resistant for up to 30 minutes, at depths ranging from one to four metres.

According to Techfans, The Italy authority also came at Apple for a disclaimer that the warranty for the smartphones did not cover damage caused by liquids, saying it was deemed to mislead consumers.

”The electronic consumers were not properly warned that this could happen only during specific and controlled laboratory tests and not under normal conditions of use. AGCM noted in a statement.

On its website, Apple says most recent iPhone models starting from the iPhone 7 (2016), are splash, water, and dust resistant and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions. It also cited promotional claims relating to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11pro and iPhone 11 pro Max models.

Apple however warns consumers to avoid swimming or bathing with their iPhone, exposing their iPhone to pressurised water or high-velocity water, and Intentionally submerging your iPhone in water.

”For these reasons, the authority has decided to impose penalties totalling 10 million euros on Apple distribution international and on Apple Italia. it said in a statement.

