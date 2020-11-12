In line with the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, has commenced the disbursement of N5 million Emergency Relief Fund for victims of destruction and arson during the hijacked #EndSARS protest.







Apatira adopted the report and recommendations of the #EndSARS Aftermath Victims Compensation Committee, chaired by the vice chairman, Gbenga Oyebode, to distribute cheques to all reported victims at the council secretariat in Surulere.







Some of the beneficiaries included business owners in the LCDA, whose shops, stalls, boutiques and malls were vandalised and looted.



Addressing the victims, the chairman said the wanton destruction of property, loss of life, assault, arson and vandalism that resulted from the hijacked #EndSARS protest was unimaginable, but as a government, there was need to be responsive in assisting victims back to their feet.







He noted that after extensive scrutiny of claims of affected victims by the committee, they were collated into categories, with the highest recommended payout of N250, 000 and lowest beneficiaries receiving N50, 000 cheques.







To address the fundamental issues underlining the youths’ agitation, Apatira also unveiled a programme to engage representatives of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), socio-political and youth organisations, in partnership with artistes and celebrities within the community.

He said the programme would be tagged, ‘Itire-Ikate Talent Hunt 2020’, from which 100 youths in skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled categories will be engaged by the LCDA.







Commending the chairman for the gesture, Surulere All Progressive Congress (APC) apex leader, Pa Adenekan, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the relief to restart their businesses and become employers of labour.

