It is a winner takes all game at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-season tournament when MFM of Lagos meet Abia Warriors of Umuahia in Port Harcourt today.

MFM currently top the group with seven points from three games, same points as Bayelsa United in second position but with a better goal difference and a game at hand.

Abia Warriors, however, will need to get the total three points to be able to topple Bayelsa United in the group as anything less than a win will eliminate them from the competition.

Yesterday, Bayelsa United walked over Ndala FC as the non-league side failed to turn up for the early morning game. MFM will need to work on their discipline as they have received at least a red card in each of their three games played so far in the competition.

Also yesterday, amateur side, Ottasolo FC of Lagos defeated Cynosure FC 1-0 to secure their first win of the tournament. Apart from the MFM game against Warriors today, Cynosure FC will aim to get something out of their game against host team, Rivers United while the final game of the day will see Akwa United taking on Ottasolo FC.

Yesterday’s games were watched by the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, ex-internationals, Tijani Babangida and Kadiri Ikhana.

The organisers of the championships fulfilled their promise of bringing scouts to the tourney with Olympic Marseilles of France’s Chief Scout, Omar Sciolla, VP Landmark Sports Promotions Ltd, Chinedu Amadi, among the dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Rivers State, Honoor Sirawoo, has applauded the tournament as a good preparation for teams, especially Rivers United, who will be playing on the continent this season.