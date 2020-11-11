By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Federal Government has declined to make comments or answer questions on the reported ongoing trial and freezing of the bank accounts of some promoters of #EndSARS protests.

The Nation had reported the bank accounts of about 20 promoters of the protests and an organisation had been frozen, following an ex parte order obtained by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The accounts are domiciled in Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank.

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, has also filed a criminal complaint against 50 persons, including musicians Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy); David Adeleke (Davido); Folarin Falana (Falz); and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni); and Maryam Akpaokagi (Taoma), before an Abuja Magistrate for their alleged roles in the protests.

However, when asked to clarify the role of the Federal Government in the reported actions, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who was fielding questions from State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said any comment on the issue would jeopardise the work of the various panels of enquiry set up by the various state governments.

He stressed that it would be wise to await the outcome of their inquest.

“I’m a bit constrained addressing this issue because I know that various states have set up panels of inquiry to look into the entire EndSARS protests with very defined terms of reference.

“So any attempt from me now to second-guess or try to defend or proffer answers to any question, I think will be improper.

“I’ll rather wait for the panels that have been set up to do their jobs,” the Minister said on Wednesday.