By Olalekan Okusan

Reminiscences of his eye-catching performance at the 2014 ITTF Men’s World Cup in Dusseldorf, Nigeria Aruna Quadri is upbeat he can do even better as the 2020 edition of the championship gets underway from November 13 to 15 in China.

Quadri finished as runner up in the Intercontinental Cup six years ago when he surpassed.

expectations in Dusseldorf by topping his group with victories over Japan’s Kenta Matsudaira and Russia’s Alexander Shibaev.

Following up with an outstanding win against Hong Kong China’s Tang Peng (7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8, 9-11, 11-3), Quadri was through to the quarter-finals, the first African player to achieve the feat. 11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8). For Quadri, 2014 was a defining year in her professional journey: “2014 was the year that it is almost impossible to forget in my career,” admitted Quadri. “It’s the year I got to the quarter-finals of the World Cup and I climbed up to the 30th spot on World Rankings. It was also memorable because I won the ITTF Star Award as well as the Star Point of the Year!”

Meanwhile, Quadri is preparing to do it all over again at the Dishang 2020 ITTF Men’s World Cup in Weihai, China.

He said: “I am very happy and excited about #RESTART and I am looking forward to it with the hope of doing well. My aim in China is to do very well; be a good ambassador for my country and my sponsors. I know it is not going to be easy, but I hope I can give my best against the best.”