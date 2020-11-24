Ivanka Trump‘s high school best friend has revealed why she had chosen to remain ‘loyal’ to her former classmate up until now – years after their friendship ended over their opposing views on ‘life’.

Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old journalist for The Observer and Huffington Post, published an article in Vanity Fair last week detailing Ivanka’s bratty behavior when they were both students at elite private schools.

Ohrstrom attended Chapin, an all-girls private school on the Upper East Side, with Ivanka and also stood in her 2009 wedding to Jared Kushner as one of two ‘maids of honor’.

In her essay, she alleged, among other things, that Ivanka was charming and precocious as a teenager which won over adults and made them think she’d shaken off her father’s crassness but was, in private, just as obsessed with money and struggled to hide it.

Ohrstrom spoke out again in an episode of The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast on Tuesday, in which she revealed what drove her to turn against her friend after years of silence.

Lysandra Ohrstrom, a 38-year-old journalist who writes for Vanity Fair and The Observer, attended Chapin, an all-girls private school on the Upper East Side. They are pictured together in 2007

Ivanka, Lysandra (left) and Chistina Floyd (right) in 2002. Lysandra says they stopped being friends in 2009

Ohrstrom said the two had drifted apart over their different views on ‘life’ which she first began noticing when they were college students.

She revealed however, the issue wasn’t Ivanka’s ‘conservatism’, rather it was – among other things – her elitist snob attitude and refusal to socialize with others outside her wealthy circle.

Ohrstrom in her essay claimed Ivanka had criticized her for suggesting she read ‘a book about f*****g poor people’ after she recommended 2001 novel, Empire Falls by Richard Russo.

‘I don’t remember other instances of her using such derisive words, like “f**king poor people”, [but] the general desire to not really socialize with people outside of your own socio-economic segment was consistent throughout her life,’ Ohrstrom told hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast.

Ohrstrom said the conversation about the book was one of ‘many’ that led her to question their friendship.

She described how their relationship had also been strained over their opposing stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which became an issue when Ivanka began dating Jared Kushner and converted to Judaism.

Ohrstrom, who lived in Beirut for a period of time after graduation, said it hadn’t been a problem initially and but became a ‘big deal’ after Ivanka’s wedding ‘because my pro-Palestinian stance was not a publicly acceptable.’

Ohrstrom said she wishes Ivanka would have publicly opposed her father when he announced he was running for president

Lysandra says she and Ivanka stopped talking the day after Ivanka’s wedding to Jared Kushner in 2009, in which she was a bridesmaid

‘I wear a necklace that says my name in Arabic that I got made for me at the end of my first stint in Beirut and I wear it every day and she would just make little comments about it,’ she said.

‘And at one point, towards the end of our friendship when we were really not seeing eye-to-eye on things, she looked at me and said “how does your Jewish boyfriend feel when you’re having sex and that hits him in the face? That necklace just screams terrorism.”‘

Ohrstrom said she had chosen to remain quiet about her friendship and had even turned down requests from journalists during Trump’s 2016 run, out of respect for her old friend even though they had not been in contact at the time.

She said she had even forwarded email requests from the media to Ivanka, who had asked her to send them over so she would ‘know what kind of stories are being worked up about me.’

‘And I did that actually. Until her dad won, I did that because I did not think he was gonna win and she was my old friend.

Lysandra described how they would use President Trump’s credit card to go shopping in Manhattan. Ivanka is pictured aged 15 in 1996 (left) and (right) aged 18

Ivanka aged 14 in 1998. Lysandra said Ivanka was queen bee at their all girls school

‘So when people say I’m being disloyal, please keep in mind how much I was not disloyal,’ Ohrstrom said.

‘I have really been grappling with whether to do this for so long since Ivanka’s dad announced that he was running.’

Ohrstrom said the idea came to her when she was on line to cast her vote for Biden earlier this month and ran into a former classmate who expressed shock no one from their school had spoken out against Ivanka.

‘I just went home. I sat at my computer and I started writing a long essay about why her dad shouldn’t be president. And it was very much pegged to my recollections of growing up with him,’ Ohrstrom said.

Ohrstrom in her essay also claimed Ivanka had said ‘Since when can a teacher afford a BMW?’ and ‘Why is a police officer living in a house like that?’ while the pair were watching movies, claiming they would not be able to afford them in real life.

Lysandra says that Ivanka also coaxed other girls into bad behavior, including flashing their breasts at ‘the hot dog man’ from the windows of their school, then talked her way out of trouble when they were caught.

‘One of the earliest memories I have of Ivanka from before we were friends is when she blamed a fart on a classmate.

‘Some time later, she goaded me and a few other girls into flashing our breasts out the window of our classroom in what has since been labelled the ‘flashing the hot dog man’ incident in Chapin lore.

‘Ivanka had basically been the ringleader, but she pleaded her innocence to the headmistress and got off scot-free.

‘The rest of us were suspended,’ she said.

Lysandra Ohrstrom, 38, wrote in Vanity Fair last week about her friendship with Ivanka when they attended Chapin (pictured) an Upper East Side girls’ school

Ivanka, aged 15, in 1996, attending her father’s 50th birthday party at Trump Tower

She also claims to have spent time with the President, who asked her if Ivanka was the ‘prettiest’ girl in their grade and, she claims, was stunned when she said she wasn’t.

‘Before I learned that the Trumps have no sense of humor about themselves, I remember answering honestly that she was probably in the top five.

‘Who’s prettier than Ivanka?’ I recall him asking once with genuine confusion, before correctly naming the two girls I’d had in mind.

‘He described one as a young Cindy Crawford while the other he said had a great figure,’ she wrote.

She also describes an incident at Mar-a-Lago during which Donald Trump Jr. snatched half of a grilled cheese sandwich from her plate.

‘Ivanka scolded him, but Mr. Trump chimed in, ‘Don’t worry. She doesn’t need it. He’s doing her a favor.’

‘Conversely, he’d usually congratulate me if I’d lost weight,’ she wrote.

Lysandra claims that Jared and Ivanka tried to set her up on dates with people in their social circle, and that despite her unkind words, Ivanka is generous.

Their friendship ended the day after Ivanka and Jared’s wedding, she says, when she complained that Ivanka had taken no interest in her new job, and Ivanka said something to her ‘like’ ‘Ly, I’m too busy for this s**t.’

A spokeswoman for Ivanka did not immediately respond with a comment in response to Lysandra’s claims on Tuesday morning.

A friend who is close to her told DailyMail.com: ‘Ivanka has been nothing but a genuinely sincere, smart and compassionate person throughout my years of knowing her.

‘It’s disappointing and sad to see people become so blinded by their partisanship that they go out of their way to attack those they know to be good people.

‘Her real friends know who she is and will always support her.’

Ivanka has been nothing but a genuinely sincere, smart and compassionate person throughout my years of knowing her. It’s disappointing and sad to see people become so blinded by their partisanship that they go out of their way to attack those they know to be good people. Her real friends know who she is and will always support her

Lysandra’s comments are of the same nature as those of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a woman who claims to be the First Lady’s former best friend.

She shared unflattering recordings of Melania cursing before the election.

Melania responded by saying she was a hanger-on who she hadn’t been able to get rid of.