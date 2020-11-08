The Central zone of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has again called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio to quickly mobilise contractors to complete the East/West Road, especially the Bayelsa axis.

A statement by the zonal chairman, Comrade Clever Inodu, warned that the council would no longer fold its hands, while government and critical stakeholders continue to play politics with the road, which construction began 14 years ago.

The statement described the East/West Road, especially from the Bayelsa State end of the expressway as a death trap and wonder why the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has been playing politics with it.

The IYC attributed lack of political will and gross underfunding as factors hindering completion of the road.

“Despite the economic importance of the road, which crisscrosses five out of the six states in the South-South, barely 50 per cent of the road has been completed, due mainly to lack of political will and funding constraints by the previous and present administrations,” the organisation said.

Inodu lamented that the bad road has caused untold hardship, frustration, accidents and innumerable deaths.

“It is quite saddening to see the East-West Road in such a deplorable condition. For over a decade, the road has been a nightmare to commuters and other road users, who transit between the West and East of the country. So, it is imperative that the needful is done…”