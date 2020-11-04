Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide (IYC), has urged the youths to look beyond politics, the oil and gas sector, and explore business opportunities that abound in Bayelsa State.

A spokesperson for the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, made the call during a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer of BARAZA Multipurpose Cooperative, Pastor Miebi Bribena, in his office in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

Ekerefe blamed the dwindling economic fortune of the Niger Delta region on total dependence on oil and gas.

He lauded the vision of Pastor Bribena at diverting the economy of the state from the oil and gas sector, as well as creating Business Avenue for teeming youths in the state.

He, therefore, called on Ijaw youths to take advantage of all the investment opportunities at the Baraza Multi-purpose Cooperative and be self-reliant, prosperous, and independent.

He said: “We urge our people to take advantage of the opportunities at the Baraza Multi-purpose Cooperative whose brand is already known globally and make wealth, for there is a hand of God in it.

“The over-dependence on politics, oil & gas sector has really hindered the progress of our region, and our people. As we speak, Nigeria is at a crossroads, a lot of things are happening in this nation.

“While we demand resource control from the Federal Government over ownership of our ancestral heritage, we should explore other opportunities available in other sectors and take advantage of them.”

Ekerefe also commended Brebina for his giant strides, selfless service, and impact on the lives of Ijaw people.

Speaking, Brebina commended Ekerefe for his doggedness, agility, and tireless service in agitating and showcasing the Ijaw nation to the rest of the world.

Brebina said: “Baraza Multipurpose Cooperative Society is a God-given vision, borne out of his desire to eradicate poverty from the world.”

He assured the IYC of his partnership and support to the growth and progress of Ijaw youths.