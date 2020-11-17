TOKYO—Japan and Australia cleared the way for their militaries to work more closely together, the latest sign of coordination between U.S. allies in response to China’s rising assertiveness.

The leaders of the two countries said they would remove legal and administrative barriers to their militaries entering the other country, allowing for more joint training and quick military support in a crisis.

“It will form a key plank of Australia’s and Japan’s response to an increasingly challenging security environment in our region amid more uncertain strategic circumstances,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a visit to Tokyo.

Defense ties between Tokyo and Canberra have grown in recent years as their relations with China have become more strained, and as the U.S. has encouraged its allies in Asia to work together.

Earlier this month, Japan and Australia took part in naval exercises with the U.S. and India after foreign ministers from the four countries met in Tokyo. China has accused the four countries of forming a “mini-NATO” targeted at Beijing.