Disgraced journalist Jeffrey Toobin was pictured walking his dog with his wife on Thursday, a day after he announced his firing from the New Yorker for allegedly being caught masturbating on a Zoom call with other staff.

Toobin, 60, stepped out with Amy McIntosh from their $2.7million New York apartment, where they have been laying low as the scandal unfolded.

The CNN legal analyst buttoned up in a long black coat and jeans as he held his dog and an umbrella on a rainy New York day.

McIntosh, 62, carried a walking stick as she made her way through the rainy streets of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, bundled up in jeans and a black sweatshirt.

The education consultant has stayed by Toobin’s side through their 34-year marriage despite multiple sex scandals, including a decade-long on-off affair in which he had a son with a fellow lawyer.

Earlier in the day, Toobin was seen alone covering his face with a mask and the hood of his sweatshirt pulled down low over his eyes as he took the dog for some air.

He cut a somber figure in gray shorts and blue sneakers as he kept his eyes fixed firmly on the pavement.

Toobin, a former federal prosecutor, tweeted on Wednesday that he had been given the boot from the prestigious magazine where he’s worked for almost three decades.

As well as his firing from the New Yorker, CNN has since said that Toobin had asked for some personal time off and has taken a leave of absence.

The prominent journalist got himself into trouble last month while in a Zoom meeting with colleagues from The New Yorker. Thinking he was off-camera, he pulled out his penis and masturbated not knowing his fellow-writers could see him.

He was initially suspended from the magazine before his removal was made permanent this week.

‘I was fired today by @NewYorker after 27 years as a Staff Writer,’ he wrote, not mentioning the reason why he was fired or any apology. ‘I will always love the magazine, will miss my colleagues, and will look forward to reading their work.’

A spokesperson for the New Yorker also confirmed they had parted ways with Toobin following a three-week-long investigation into the alleged masturbation incident.

‘As a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company,’ they told DailyMail.com.

The New Yorker’s parent company, publishing giant Condé Nast, broke the news to staff Wednesday, saying in a company memo that it takes ‘workplace matters seriously’.

‘I am writing to share with you that our investigation regarding Jeffrey Toobin is complete, and as a result, he is no longer affiliated with our company,’ read the memo from Condé Nast’s Chief People Officer Stan Duncan, per The Daily Beast.

‘I want to assure everyone that we take workplace matters seriously. We are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels respected and upholds our standards of conduct,’ the memo added.

McIntosh has rarely been seen since the latest Toobin scandal erupted in October and the pair had already been laying low in their third-floor apartment as they worked through the pandemic.

However, they were spotted kissing through a window just two days after the New Yorker scandal began.

Toobin and McIntosh married on May 31, 1986 — the week before he received his Harvard Law Degree — at the Georgian Suite on New York’s Fifth Avenue. They had met at Harvard where both worked on the student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson.

McIntosh is an education consultant. She and Toobin have two grown children, Ellen, 29, and Adam, 27.

She has stood by him through numerous sexual scandals.

He had a decade-long on-off affair with 13-years-younger fellow lawyer Casey Greenfield. Greenfield got pregnant in 2008 and her lover immediately questioned whether he was the parent, balked at taking a paternity test.

When she refused his money for an abortion, he made a counteroffer to ‘swap’ pregnancies — if she agreed to terminate her pregnancy he would pay for her to have a child with a sperm donor.

But Greenfield, who was 35 at the time, decided to go ahead and have the baby boy, whom she called Rory. On the day she gave birth she emailed Toobin, inviting him to meet his son. He didn’t reply.

Greenfield then sued her lover for child support, according to The New York Times. The case dragged through the courts for two years with Toobin contesting many aspects of his ex’s case.

Toobin previously had a decade-long on-off affair with fellow lawyer Casey Greenfield who is 13 years younger than Toobin and got pregnant in 2008 . Toobin allegedly offered Greenfield the money for an abortion but she refused

Greenfield refused Toobin’s money for an abortion and had a baby boy, later suing Toobin for child support

Eventually he took a DNA test that proved he was the father and Greenfield, the daughter of Toobin’s former CNN colleague Jeff Greenfield, won full custody of the boy, and given all decision-making rights on his upbringing.

‘Jeff and Casey saw each other off and on over the years,’ one source told the New York Daily News at the time.

‘She was married to someone else for two years. After her divorce, she started seeing Jeff again. He said he was going to leave his wife for her. But, by then, Casey had begun to distrust him. She suspected he had several other mistresses.’

Another source told the Daily News: ‘When Casey wouldn’t have an abortion, Jeff told her she was going to regret it, and that she shouldn’t expect any help from him.’

Toobin was also described as a sexual predator. A woman the Daily News described as ‘a well-known media figure’ claimed he had approached her at a party many years earlier. ‘He came up behind me and whispered in my ear,’ she told the paper.

The Daily News refused to say exactly what he allegedly said, claiming it was unfit for a family newspaper. ‘I couldn’t believe my ears. It was so disgusting. At the time, I never even knew people did that,’ the media figure said.

Though the newspaper did not reveal what he was after, the now-defunct website Gawker had no such qualms. ‘He had a bit of what could be deemed an anal fixation,’ it reported.

When the woman turned him down, she described how he allegedly followed her to her hotel room. ‘He tried to invite himself in. He said, ‘You know you want it.’ I said, ‘No, actually I don’t.’

‘He really chased me for a while. He called me at the office and left several sick messages,’ she said.

Toobin — who was once described as ‘the Tiger Woods of legal journalism’ — admitted visiting Velvet, a swingers’ club in Miami with political fixer Roger Stone in a 2008 New Yorker article.

‘A flat-screen television on the wall plays porn videos, and many clubgoers disappear into locker rooms and emerge wearing towels,’ he wrote. ‘From there, some of them go into a lounge, a Jacuzzi room, or one of about half a dozen private rooms to have sex—with their dates or with new acquaintances.’

Toobin did not reveal whether he actually hooked up in Velvet. He said Stone took him there because it is the place where a prostitute had told him of a date with former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer, which Stone later revealed, forcing Spitzer from office.

His latest humiliating brush with infamy may be just another bump in the marriage for his long-suffering wife.

The Zoom call that caught Toobin was for an ‘election simulation’ so the magazine could work out many different outcomes of the upcoming vote.

Toobin was playing the role of the courts while colleagues Jane Mayer played establishment Republicans, Evan Osnos was Joe Biden, Jelani Cobb was establishment Democrats, Sue Halpern was progressive Democrats and Dexter Filkins was the military, according to Vice, which first reported the scandal.

The meeting broke off briefly but Toobin’s camera kept rolling, two unidentified staffers say. He seemed to be on a second Zoom call when the break was over and people started returning to the video meeting room.

They say Toobin lowered his camera and he was seen touching his penis.

In a statement he made straight after the incident, Toobin said: ‘I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera.

‘I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no-one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers.’