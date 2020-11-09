Jennifer Lawrence Runs Around Boston In Pajamas To Celebrate Biden’s Win Photo credit: Vogue

Jennifer Lawrence, the Oscar-winning American Actress, danced like nobody was watching after Democrat Joe Biden was announced as the winner of the presidential election on Saturday morning.

When the news broke, Lawrence bolted out of her home sporting only a leopard-print face mask, pink pyjama pants and a comfy pullover before running through her neighbourhood and screaming at the top of her lungs according to a report by HuffPost.

Alongside the video posted to her Twitter account, which has since racked up nearly 500,000 views, she wrote, “Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty.”

In the video, Lawrence stops to dance it out for a bit, whipping her hair back and forth before she starts screaming again. She appears to be listening to Donald Glover’s 2018 anthem “This Is America,” which played through her portable speaker.

While Lawrence primarily resides in New York City with husband Cooke Maroney, she’s set to begin filming the star-studded Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, in Boston later this month.

Lawrence revealed in October that she used to be a “little Republican” and cast her first-ever ballot for Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) in the 2008 race that went to Barack Obama.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a Republican house where I could see the financial benefits of some of the Republican policies, and I could also see that the social issues weren’t in line with my views,” she explained on Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” show.

However, Lawrence said that Donald Trump’s 2016 election “changed everything” for her.

In recent years, Lawrence has been a vocal critic of Trump, and in a V Magazine interview earlier this month, she passionately endorsed Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

She wrote: